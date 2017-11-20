Israel To Deport 40,000 African Asylum Seekers

Nov 20 2017 / 5:13 pm
40,000 African refugees will be deported from Israel. (Photo: MEMO)

The Israeli government is planning to deport some 40,000 African asylum seekers to a third country, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday, according to the news outlet, Radar2.net.

The Israeli government has reportedly said that they will initially build a fence on the borders with Egypt before they proceed with the deportation to prevent their return.

The majority of African migrants live in poverty-stricken neighborhoods in the south of Tel Aviv. Thousands more are locked up in Holot Detention Center in the south of Israel.

The detention center is reportedly scheduled to be closed down following the deportation of the assylum seekers.

The United Nations’ High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) said that it was “seriously concerned by the Israeli plan to deport African migrants.”

In a statement, the UNHCR said: “Eritreans and Sudanese asylum-seekers and refugees would be compelled to accept relocation to countries in Africa or face imprisonment in Israel.”

The Israeli High Court of Justice approved in August the mass deportation policy to a third country without naming it, but media reports revealed that Rwanda and Uganda are the countries being considered.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

