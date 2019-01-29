Israel to Displace 36,000 Arabs in the Negev Region

Israeli Agriculture and Negev Development Minister Ori Ariel has completed a plan to displace about 36,000 Arabs from their “unrecognized” villages in the Negev (Naqab) region, Arab48 reported yesterday.

Reporting Israel Hayom, Arab48 said that the Israeli government is to start implementation of the plan this year if it gets approved, and it needs four years to be completed.

"As many as 1,000 Bedouin Palestinian families are threatened with forced displacement by the Israeli government under plans for a major new highway in the Naqab (Negev) region." Demolition highway: Israel plans to force Bedouin from homes @AJEnglish https://t.co/u5SSqevq3r — Anne Hoganson (@annehoganson) January 28, 2019

Israel, according to the plan, is going to build infrastructure and security projects that necessitate the displacement of the Arab residents.

The estimated area of land planned to be confiscated in favor of these projects is 260,000 dunams (260 square kilometers), making it the largest ever land confiscation by Israel since the creation of the Jewish state in 1948.

The occupation has recently approved a new plan for the displacement of some 36,000 Palestinians from their villages ;to recognize the Negev, Israel Hayom newspaper reported. #stop_israel pic.twitter.com/C33FOuSm09 — Dr.Halina Kruk (@doc_hal) January 28, 2019

Partial displacement of the Palestinian villagers is expected to start this year, starting from the north of Route 31. Full displacement to start in 2021.

The villages are not shown on the map of Israel and the Israeli authorities do not supply them with their basic services, including water and electricity.

#Netanyahu is trying to win the election by illegally occupying the #Negev (expanding the interests of the settlers) 🤬 "

As many as 1,000 #Bedouin Palestinian families are threatened with forced displacement by the #Israeli gov.https://t.co/rsokoYCafC

27 Jan 2019

"#BDS — KAKAPO➤Endangered (@178kakapo) January 28, 2019

Israel does not recognize the inhabitants of these villages or their right to their land, which they inherited from their fathers and grandfathers, instead claiming the area is “state-owned” land.

