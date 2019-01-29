Israel to Displace 36,000 Arabs in the Negev Region

January 29, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israel has completed a plan to displace about 36,000 Arabs from the Negev (Naqab) region. (Photo: File)

Israeli Agriculture and Negev Development Minister Ori Ariel has completed a plan to displace about 36,000 Arabs from their “unrecognized” villages in the Negev (Naqab) region, Arab48 reported yesterday.

Reporting Israel Hayom, Arab48 said that the Israeli government is to start implementation of the plan this year if it gets approved, and it needs four years to be completed.

Israel, according to the plan, is going to build infrastructure and security projects that necessitate the displacement of the Arab residents.

The estimated area of land planned to be confiscated in favor of these projects is 260,000 dunams (260 square kilometers), making it the largest ever land confiscation by Israel since the creation of the Jewish state in 1948.

Partial displacement of the Palestinian villagers is expected to start this year, starting from the north of Route 31. Full displacement to start in 2021.

The villages are not shown on the map of Israel and the Israeli authorities do not supply them with their basic services, including water and electricity.

Israel does not recognize the inhabitants of these villages or their right to their land, which they inherited from their fathers and grandfathers, instead claiming the area is “state-owned” land.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.