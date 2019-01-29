Israel to Expel International Observation Force from Hebron

January 29, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers regularly raid schools and homes in Hebron (Al-Khalil). (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he would eject a foreign force set up to help safeguard Palestinians in Hebron (Al-Khalil), accusing the observers of anti-Israel activity, Reuters reports.

In a statement announcing that the Temporary International Presence in Hebron’s (TIPH) mandate would not be renewed, Netanyahu said:

“We will not allow the continued presence of an international force that acts against us.”

The statement did not elaborate on the alleged misconduct of TIPH, which draws staff from Norway, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey. The TIPH website says the force works on six-month mandates but did not specify when the current one expires.

A force spokesman declined to comment. Palestinians denounced the move. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said:

“The Israeli government’s decision means it has abandoned the implementation of agreements signed under international auspices and given up its obligations under these agreements.”

The TIPH was set up after a settler killed 29 Palestinians at a Hebron shrine holy to both Muslims and Jews in 1994.

Most world powers consider Jewish settlements in the West Bank, where Palestinians want a state, to be illegal. Israel disputes this, and the rightist Netanyahu has played up his pro-settler credentials as he seeks reelection in an April 9 ballot.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.