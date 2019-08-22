Israel to Keep Body of Palestinian Boy Executed by Israeli Forces

August 22, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Nassim Abu Roumi, 14, was shot and killed by Israeli police near the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Twitter)

Palestinian NGOs and families on Tuesday called for international pressure to be placed on Israel to release the body of a Palestinian teen executed by occupation forces, Wattan reported.

In a statement, the NGOs and families replied to reports about Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri’s decision to withhold the body of 14-year-old Nassim Abu Roumi from Jerusalem’s neighborhood of Ezareyah to exchange it with the body of an Israeli soldier held in Gaza.

Israel’s plan to keep the body of the minor, the statement continued, added to its crime of executing him and his 15-year-old friend Hamoudah Khader Al Shaikh.

Abu Romi was shot more than seven times on August 15 from a distance of less than four meters, including bullets which were fired as he lay motionless on the floor.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.