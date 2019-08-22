Palestinian NGOs and families on Tuesday called for international pressure to be placed on Israel to release the body of a Palestinian teen executed by occupation forces, Wattan reported.

In a statement, the NGOs and families replied to reports about Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri’s decision to withhold the body of 14-year-old Nassim Abu Roumi from Jerusalem’s neighborhood of Ezareyah to exchange it with the body of an Israeli soldier held in Gaza.

Israeli occupation forces shot dead yesterday two Palestinian teenagers identified as Nasim Mokafeh Abu Romi and Hamoudah Khader Al Shaikh, both aged 14, in the old city of Jerusalem. Israel believes that Palestinians' lives are dispensable and acts accordingly! #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/wU8piymjVA — The Gaza Voice (@TheGazaVoice) August 16, 2019

Israel’s plan to keep the body of the minor, the statement continued, added to its crime of executing him and his 15-year-old friend Hamoudah Khader Al Shaikh.

Abu Romi was shot more than seven times on August 15 from a distance of less than four meters, including bullets which were fired as he lay motionless on the floor.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)