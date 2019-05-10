Israel to Reopen Gaza Fishing Zone after Week-Long Closure

Israeli authorities reportedly reopened a limited fishing zone off the coast of the Gaza Strip today, according to reports.

The Israeli government and fishermen both stated that a 12 nautical mile fishing zone was opened this morning, though in the north by Beit Lahia the zone would be restricted to six miles.

Israel expands Gaza's fishing zone after week-long closurehttps://t.co/eMSLRstXc6 pic.twitter.com/PWEXxL70hD — Ma'an News Agency (@MaanNewsAgency) May 10, 2019

The easing of restrictions was anticipated following a ceasefire agreement which was signed on Monday, following 72 hours of escalation triggered by Israeli forces’ killing of two Palestinian protesters on Friday.

The Israeli defense ministry warned that the military forces would “handle any deviation” from the agreement.

The fishing union in the Gaza Strip confirmed the lifting of the fishing zone ban, saying the new limits imposed by Israel were 12 nautical miles in the southern half of Gaza, and six nautical miles in the north https://t.co/1d5R10HJvB pic.twitter.com/fxVQoMyKBG — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) May 10, 2019

Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip have warned in recent days of the consequences should Israel fail to abide by its side of the agreement, and implement humanitarian measures.

Israeli authorities have long imposed unilateral restrictions on Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip, which are routinely enforced with violent attacks by naval vessels.

Israeli occupation authorities have reportedly opened a 12-mile fishing zone off most of the Gaza Strip's coast (6 miles in the north). The development occurs in context of Monday's ceasefire agreement.https://t.co/WtMp9mzi3B — Ben White (@benabyad) May 10, 2019

The Gaza Strip has been under an intense blockade since 2006-07, and under Israeli military occupation since 1967.

