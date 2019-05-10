Israel to Reopen Gaza Fishing Zone after Week-Long Closure

Under the Oslo Accords signed in 1993, Israel is obligated to permit fishing up to 37km, but it has never been implemented. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli authorities reportedly reopened a limited fishing zone off the coast of the Gaza Strip today, according to reports.

The Israeli government and fishermen both stated that a 12 nautical mile fishing zone was opened this morning, though in the north by Beit Lahia the zone would be restricted to six miles.

The easing of restrictions was anticipated following a ceasefire agreement which was signed on Monday, following 72 hours of escalation triggered by Israeli forces’ killing of two Palestinian protesters on Friday.

The Israeli defense ministry warned that the military forces would “handle any deviation” from the agreement.

Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip have warned in recent days of the consequences should Israel fail to abide by its side of the agreement, and implement humanitarian measures.

Israeli authorities have long imposed unilateral restrictions on Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip, which are routinely enforced with violent attacks by naval vessels.

The Gaza Strip has been under an intense blockade since 2006-07, and under Israeli military occupation since 1967.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

