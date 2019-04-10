Israel to Seize Agricultural Land in Jordan Valley

Israel yesterday distributed notices to Palestinians informing it of its plan to seize 95 acres of Palestinian agricultural land in the northern Jordan Valley.

Mutaz Bisharat, a Palestinian official who monitors settlement activity in the Jordan Valley/Tubas district, told Ma’an that the Israeli Civil Administration staff distributed notices to Palestinian residents of Tubas, Tayasir, and Tamoun regarding seizure of their lands.

Israeli occupation authorities inform Palestinians in the northern Jordan Valley of plans to confiscate land in order to build new roads for Israeli settlers.https://t.co/oQ4KD6FvVB — Ben White (@benabyad) April 9, 2019

Bisharat confirmed that 384.49 dunams (about 95 acres) of Palestinian-owned lands would be seized by Israeli authorities.

He added that Israel intends to build new roads for Israeli settlers on the land.

This will please @EUinIsrael no end: on Apartheid Election Day, enemy occupier announces theft of large areas of Palestinian agricultural land in Jordan Valley to build roads for land thieves https://t.co/0cN6u9LUy6 — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) April 9, 2019

The Jordan Valley forms a third of the occupied West Bank, with 88 percent of its land classified as Area C – under full Israeli military control – according to the Oslo Accords.

Some 57 percent of the land in the Jordan Valley has been declared a closed military zone, also known as “firing zones”, where Israeli army forces routinely train using live ammunition and explosive devices.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)