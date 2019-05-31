Israel to Sell Prefab Palestinian Classrooms Donated by EU

May 31, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israel is to auction two classrooms which were donated to Palestinian schoolchildren by the EU. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israel is to auction two prefabricated classrooms which were donated to Palestinian schoolchildren by the EU, the Guardian reported today.

Occupation forces tore down and confiscated the classrooms in October last year. Some 49 students were expected to use the rooms in Ibziq, in the northern occupied West Bank.

The newspaper reported:

“An advertisement published in the Israeli newspaper Maariv said the sale would take place at Civil Administration offices in the West Bank.”

The EU had condemned Israeli authorities’ destruction of the classrooms and called for them to be rebuilt in the same place “without delay”.

At the time, EU said:

“Every child has the right to access education and states have an obligation to protect, respect and fulfil this right, by ensuring that schools are inviolable safe spaces for children.”

The Civil Administration, the Israeli body which governs the occupied West Bank, did not comment on the upcoming sale.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

