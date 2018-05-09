Israel to Spend Over $ 16 Million on Excavations under Al Aqsa Mosque (VIDEO)

The Israeli government is planning to spend 60 million shekels ($16.6 million) on excavation projects under Al-Aqsa Mosque, amid calls for illegal Jewish settlers to storm the Muslim holy site, Ma’an has reported.

Israel Accelerates Excavations in Al-Aqsa Mosque to Judaize Qudshttps://t.co/i8WIfRqfzI pic.twitter.com/NP09yBvckP — Fars News Agency (@EnglishFars) April 30, 2018

A draft resolution on the issue will be presented by Minister of Culture and Sports Miri Regev, with the funding provided by her department and the Department of Education over the next two years.

Photo of zionist occupation culture minister miri regev at Cannes of Masjid Al Aqsa over it, changed with the truth of Zionist occupation pic.twitter.com/J0EnRVL1m7 — Falasteen_News #BDS (@Falasteen_News) May 19, 2017

Israeli occupation forces have also ordered that part of the cemetery of Bab Al-Rahma be separated from the eastern wall of the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa compound that it adjoins.

🇵🇸#Palestine : For the second consecutive day Israeli occupation authorities carry out excavation works in Bab Al Rahma cemetery near Al Aqsa mosque . pic.twitter.com/wBRL2RQZvm — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) April 30, 2018

Residents of the town of Silwan have protested against the desecration of the cemetery, which contains the graves of many Palestinian scientists, scholars, and martyrs. There has been an increase in the number of Israeli violations of the sanctity of Bab Al-Rahma, with plans for a park to be established there.

Residents of Silwan in al-Quds demonstrate at historic Bab ur Rahmah cemetery adjoining Masjid al-Aqsa in protest at Israeli desecration pic.twitter.com/fQMxnVwtGl — Masjid al Aqsa (@firstqiblah) May 4, 2018

Israel has continued to excavate the ground beneath the Noble Sanctuary, in the search for evidence of an ancient Jewish presence in the area, including the existence of a Jewish Temple, and such excavations weaken the foundations of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Occupation settlers call for collective storming at Al- Aqsa Mosque compounds next Sunday in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/SJeg7j5w41 — EQB (@eqb_eng) May 8, 2018

Hundreds of Jewish settlers regularly storm the Noble Sanctuary compound backed by Israeli security forces, performing rituals and pledging to destroy the mosque, whilst Muslim worshippers are locked out.

