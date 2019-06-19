Israel to Transfer $223bn from Ministries’ Budgets to Defense Ministry

Israel's defense ministry needs money to continue building the separation wall along the eastern side of the Gaza Strip. (Photo: FIle)

The Israeli government is to cut 800 billion shekels ($221.7 billion) from the budgets of its ministries and transfer the funds to the Ministry of Defense, Channel 2 reported yesterday.

According to an Israeli defense institute, the defense ministry needs money to continue building the separation wall along the eastern side of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government is planned to approve the measure during the next weekly meeting which takes place on Sunday, Al-Wattan Voice reported.

In addition, Israeli TV said that the government would approve more cuts estimated at 700 billion shekels ($194 billion) after the elections in September to pay for the deficit in the budget of the defense ministry.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

