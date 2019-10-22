Israel to Wipe out Palestinian Curriculum in Jerusalem

A Palestinian school in the West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO)

Up to 100,000 Palestinian students are facing the threat of using distorted schoolbooks in occupied Jerusalem, Deputy Palestinian Education Minister Basri Saleh said on Sunday.

According to Arab48, during a meeting held in Cairo, Basri said that the Israeli occupation has been working hard to impose the distorted Israeli narratives related to the history of Palestine and the conflict in the schoolbooks.

He also said that the Israeli occupation has been exerting efforts to impose the Israeli curriculum on Palestinian schools in occupied Jerusalem.

Basri stressed on the importance of facing the “continuous Israeli aggression” on Jerusalem, mainly the aggression on the Palestinian syllabus.

He also called for the importance of helping to maintain the UNRWA because it reflects the sustainability of the refugee issue.

In October last year, Israeli Mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat, announced that he plans to remove the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees from occupied East Jerusalem, accusing it of “operating illegally and promoting incitement against Israel”.

The Jerusalem Municipality also said UN schools, which serve about 1,800 students, would be closed. The municipality did not provide a specific time schedule for the closures.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

