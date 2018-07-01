Israel Urged to Release Turkish Woman

The family of a young Turkish woman, who was arrested in Tel Aviv airport two weeks ago, urged Israeli authorities to release her immediately.

Israeli forces arrested 27-year-old Ebru Ozkan at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on June 11 when she was returning to Turkey.

🇵🇸#Palestine : Israeli occupation extended the arrest of the #Turkish girl Ebru Ozkan who was arrested in “ Ben Gurion “ airport during her visit to occupied city of Jerusalem “ on Suspicion of endangering national Security “ . pic.twitter.com/ZwXrRZ6ruJ — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) June 26, 2018

She has been accused of having links to a terrorist organization.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ayten Ozkan, mother of Ebru, dismissed the allegations, saying her daughter, who had also been to Jerusalem two times previously, was arrested “unjustly.”

Ayten said:

“My daughter loves Jerusalem so much. […] She loves people and children there […].”

The Israeli Court extended the detention period of Ebru Ozkan again. #KillerIsrael pic.twitter.com/01nRfMrpQX — Leyla Bint-i Adem (@Lailaa84) July 1, 2018

The family could not communicate with Ebru for 19 days, according to her mother, who added:

“I hope my daughter will be a voice of Jerusalem and al-Aqsa mosque and will be a voice of heart-stricken mothers.”

Ebru’s detention had been extended four times, Elif Ozkan, a sister of Ebru, noted.

Ebru Ozkan, a young tourist, was arbitrarily arrested in Israel. Her family and friends are still denied of any information and communication with her.https://t.co/wzNbjQDi0J — Murat Yülek (@myulek) July 1, 2018

Elif told Anadolu Agency:

“It is a completely arbitrary arrest. They accuse her of [having links] to a terror organization but they are not saying which terrorist organization. They are all the groundless claims.”

She said Ebru had been to Jerusalem to spend the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Ebru’s family hopes that she will be released in the next hearing scheduled for July 1.

#EbruOzkanTutsak

Israeli military court extended the arrest of the #Turkish young girl #EbruOzkan who was arrested in Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv after her visit to occupied city of #Jerusalem !! Please be a voice for Ebru Ozkan ! @trpresidency @UNHumanRights @Robert_Martin72 pic.twitter.com/X85v2Pb1HD — Meryem (@meryck89) June 26, 2018

Elif said:

“We wait for everyone. For my sister’s freedom, we want everyone and every institution to raise their voice on this [issue].”

Jerusalem remains at the core of the perennial Israel-Palestine conflict, as Palestinians want Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

Massive expansion of the illegal Israeli colonial-settlement of Gilo towards the #Cremisan valley in Beit Jala.

Encouraged by the Trump administration, occupation authorities are pushing towards the annexation of Palestinian Land to the south of #Jerusalem #Bethlehem #Palestine pic.twitter.com/PH54mF0uEz — Xavier Abu Eid (@xabueid) June 29, 2018

Tension has mounted in the Palestinian territories since last December when US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)