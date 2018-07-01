Israel Urged to Release Turkish Woman

July 1, 2018 Blog, News
Ebru Ozkan, a Turkish national who was arrested by Israeli forces in Tel Aviv Airport. (Photo: via Facebook)

The family of a young Turkish woman, who was arrested in Tel Aviv airport two weeks ago, urged Israeli authorities to release her immediately.

Israeli forces arrested 27-year-old Ebru Ozkan at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on June 11 when she was returning to Turkey.

She has been accused of having links to a terrorist organization.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ayten Ozkan, mother of Ebru, dismissed the allegations, saying her daughter, who had also been to Jerusalem two times previously, was arrested “unjustly.”

Ayten said:

“My daughter loves Jerusalem so much. […] She loves people and children there […].”

The family could not communicate with Ebru for 19 days, according to her mother, who added:

“I hope my daughter will be a voice of Jerusalem and al-Aqsa mosque and will be a voice of heart-stricken mothers.”

Ebru’s detention had been extended four times, Elif Ozkan, a sister of Ebru, noted.

Elif told Anadolu Agency:

“It is a completely arbitrary arrest. They accuse her of [having links] to a terror organization but they are not saying which terrorist organization. They are all the groundless claims.”

She said Ebru had been to Jerusalem to spend the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Ebru’s family hopes that she will be released in the next hearing scheduled for July 1.

Elif said:

“We wait for everyone. For my sister’s freedom, we want everyone and every institution to raise their voice on this [issue].”

Jerusalem remains at the core of the perennial Israel-Palestine conflict, as Palestinians want Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

Tension has mounted in the Palestinian territories since last December when US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.