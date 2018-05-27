Israel Urges EU to Cut Funding to Pro-BDS Groups (VIDEO)

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israel called on the European Union on Friday to halt funding to more than a dozen European and Palestinian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that it says promote boycotts against the brutal Israeli occupation.

BDS has urged businesses, artists and universities to sever ties with Israel and it includes thousands of volunteers around the world.

Israel’s strategic affairs ministry published a report with a list of groups that it says receive EU funding and call for boycotts against Israel. It said some of the groups that received EU money had links to militant groups.

The report said:

“The state of Israel expects the EU to act with full transparency and reveal the scope of its financial aid to organizations that have ties to terror and promote boycotts against Israel. Israel strongly urges the EU to fully implement in practice its declared policy of rejecting boycotts against Israel, and to immediately halt funding to organizations which promote anti-Israel boycotts and de-legitimization.”

EU officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, received the report from Israel along with a letter requesting a reply, which is now under consideration.

(Al Araby Al Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

