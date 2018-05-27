Israel Urges EU to Cut Funding to Pro-BDS Groups (VIDEO)

Israel called on the European Union on Friday to halt funding to more than a dozen European and Palestinian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that it says promote boycotts against the brutal Israeli occupation.

BDS has urged businesses, artists and universities to sever ties with Israel and it includes thousands of volunteers around the world.

Israel’s strategic affairs ministry published a report with a list of groups that it says receive EU funding and call for boycotts against Israel. It said some of the groups that received EU money had links to militant groups.

Israel called on the European Union on Friday to halt funding to more than a dozen European and Palestinian non-governmental organizations that it says promote boycotts against #Israel.

The report said:

“The state of Israel expects the EU to act with full transparency and reveal the scope of its financial aid to organizations that have ties to terror and promote boycotts against Israel. Israel strongly urges the EU to fully implement in practice its declared policy of rejecting boycotts against Israel, and to immediately halt funding to organizations which promote anti-Israel boycotts and de-legitimization.”

Today we revealed that the #EU continues to give millions in taxpayer money to NGOs promoting anti-Israel boycotts- some of which are tied to EU-designated terror orgs! I call on HR/VP @FedericaMog to uphold the EU's declared policy of opposing #BDS & immediately end such funding — גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) May 25, 2018

EU officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, received the report from Israel along with a letter requesting a reply, which is now under consideration.

