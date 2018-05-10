Israel Uses Facebook to Sway Iraq’s Public Opinion

According to a new report, Israel’s foreign ministry has launched a Facebook page uniquely dedicated to efforts to sway the public opinion in Iraq in favor of the Tel Aviv government.

Unnamed diplomats in Jerusalem (al-Quds) said the Arabic-language page would serve as “some sort of digital embassy” to Iraq, despite the fact that Israel still formally considers Iraq an enemy state.

The ministry’s director general, Yuval Rotem, also claimed that the plan to launch a “digital embassy” for Iraqis was in response to “the growing interest” that the Arab world was showing in Israel.

The latest measure by Israel comes after reports revealed that some Arab states, particularly Saudi Arabia, have been taking steps to mend fences with Israel.

In an interview with the Atlantic published on April 2, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recognized Israel and stressed that Israelis were entitled to their own land and that Palestinians should quietly accept any terms Trump offers them for peace with Israel or “shut up.”

On Friday, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates participated in the 101st Giro d’Italia cycling competition launched in Israel.

