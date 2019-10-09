Israel Uses Fake Charities to Get Security Information about Gaza

Palestinian Interior and National Security Ministry in Gaza yesterday revealed that Israeli intelligence has started using new ways to get security information about Gaza, a statement said.

The change in technique is a result of the ministry’s crackdown on Israeli spies on the ground. Instead, Israeli agents are now calling Palestinians in Gaza claiming to be staff at charities which can help alleviate their financial worries in an effort to obtain detailed private information.

This week in Palestine: 1 killed, 88 injured, 55 arrested, 1 man in critical condition after torture by Israeli secret intelligence, and a full scale closure of checkpoints and movement enforced on the West Bank and Gaza for the 3 days of Jewish New Year. https://t.co/CIXNhcLkl1 — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) October 3, 2019

Hundreds of Facebook pages and Twitter accounts have been set up by Israeli intelligence services in an effort to gather personal information about individuals. Some claim to offer jobs, others provide advice and food recipes.

The ministry added that the Israeli intelligence uses psychological pressure against the Palestinian resistance and Palestinian fighters as it sometimes posts false information about them to embarrass them.

AI culture wars: Israeli government launch video of Twitter/Facebook "Command Centre", which monitors "all posts" for "anti-semitism" with "artificial intelligence" then lodges complaints e.g with "intelligence & law enforcement" in a "certain european country" or other officials pic.twitter.com/cdMDbfgysX — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) September 15, 2018

It warned Palestinians against falling into the occupation’s traps, anyone who fears they have been caught up in the Israeli intelligence’s tactics should call the ministry on the free hotline 109, it added.

Working with Israeli forces, it warned, is treason and is a punishable offense.

