Israel Uses Fake Charities to Get Security Information about Gaza

October 9, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israel is using fake charities to get security information about Gaza. (Photo: Mohammed Asad, via MEMO)

Palestinian Interior and National Security Ministry in Gaza yesterday revealed that Israeli intelligence has started using new ways to get security information about Gaza, a statement said.

The change in technique is a result of the ministry’s crackdown on Israeli spies on the ground. Instead, Israeli agents are now calling Palestinians in Gaza claiming to be staff at charities which can help alleviate their financial worries in an effort to obtain detailed private information.

Hundreds of Facebook pages and Twitter accounts have been set up by Israeli intelligence services in an effort to gather personal information about individuals. Some claim to offer jobs, others provide advice and food recipes.

The ministry added that the Israeli intelligence uses psychological pressure against the Palestinian resistance and Palestinian fighters as it sometimes posts false information about them to embarrass them.

It warned Palestinians against falling into the occupation’s traps, anyone who fears they have been caught up in the Israeli intelligence’s tactics should call the ministry on the free hotline 109, it added.

Working with Israeli forces, it warned, is treason and is a punishable offense.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.