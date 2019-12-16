Israel Wants Compensation for Jews who Left Arab Countries

Israel is preparing to claim a total of $150 billion in compensation for the property of Jews who migrated from Arab countries to occupied Palestine, Israel Today has reported.

The process of estimating the property values started in 2002, the newspaper pointed out. It noted that the law to claim compensation for Arab Jews was passed by the Israeli parliament in 2010 as a condition of a regional peace deal; negotiations began with the Arab countries in 2017.

#Israel is preparing to claim a total of $150 billion in #Compensation for the property of #Jews who migrated from #Arab #Countries to occupied Palestine, #Israel Today has reported.

The process of estimating the property values started in …

https://t.co/tNH5ey2nq6 pic.twitter.com/uMHJz9CDj9 — 💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 (@_1BUV) December 16, 2019

According to media reports, the compensation claimed will include assets from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and Libya.

The moral travesty of Israel seeking Arab, Iranian compensation https://t.co/dxMPM4sePW — SurK (@surkg437) January 15, 2019

In January, Israel was reportedly planning to seek an estimated $250 billion from Arab countries after the government in Tel Aviv quietly conducted some research on the value of property and assets that the Jews left behind.

Israel never formally requested compensation for Jews forced to leave Arab countries, but this might change https://t.co/eNvsOYKEo9 — RT (@RT_com) January 7, 2019

In the coming weeks, said Maan News Agency, it is expected that the compensation project will be presented to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)