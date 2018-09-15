Israel Warns It May Reduce Gaza Fishing Zone even Further (VIDEOS)

Israeli media revealed on Friday an Israeli plan to reduce Gaza’s fishing zone as a “punitive measure” in retaliation for the seaborne protests aiming to break the 12-year Israeli siege imposed on the coastal enclave, Quds Press has reported.

Israeli warships opened fire at Palestinian #fishermen off coast of Beit Lahiya northern #Gaza, & within the “permitted” #fishing zone

࿐ @btselem state the siege is destroying Gaza’s fishing industry & 95% of fishers live below poverty line#قروب_فلسطينيhttps://t.co/biAv95hDcT pic.twitter.com/vciV7MN1jp — ✖️🌻💫🖤🌟 Ᾰฑฑ༈℮ 🌟🖤💫🌻✖️ (@Betelgeuse100) September 8, 2018

A security official told Israeli Channel 24 TV:

“In spite of Israel’s expansion of the fishing zone off the Gaza coast from six to nine [nautical] miles, Hamas has intensified breaking the siege flotillas so that friction with the Israeli navy has increased.”

Gaza fishermen are currently in maritime procession protesting against the murderous Israeli siege which is the main cause of their starvation.#FreeGaza#GazaSiege#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/F4F9fGc23W — Dr. Walid Amer (@DrWalidAmer1) August 18, 2018

Territorial waters are, by convention, set at 22 nautical miles, although fishing vessels are normally allowed to work in international waters. In any case, the Israeli navy often attacks Palestinian fishermen even within the very restrictive zone that the siege imposes.

#Fishermen at the Khan Younes beach fishing very close to the beach after the Israeli occupation authorities reduced Gaza’s fishing zone to 3 nautical miles. #Gaza #Palestine pic.twitter.com/zpOuaUU5xC — J. Shawa جاسم الشوا (@shawajason) July 18, 2018

The National Committee for Breaking the Siege responded:

“We will continue seaborne demonstrations until we break the siege and end the suffering of the Palestinian people … The Israeli occupation authorities impose strict restrictions on the work of the Palestinian fishermen off the Gaza coast.”

Palestinian fishermen are systematically attacked by Israeli naval forces that keep the Gaza strip under tight naval siege. pic.twitter.com/ak3XmAgv60 — Mustafa 🇵🇸 (@MustafAbuZir_E) October 1, 2017

A spokesman called on the whole world to stand against the Israeli measures.

During the past few months, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have launched several seaborne protests aiming to attract international attention to the 12-year Israeli siege imposed on over 2 million people in the territory.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)