Israel Welcomes Trump’s Nomination of US Envoy to UN (VIDEO)

The United States President Donald Trump announced, on Friday, that he is nominating State Department spokesperson and former Fox News Channel anchor, Heather Nauert, to be the US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump's new ambassador to the UN — Heather Nauert of Fox News fame –thought the US fought alongside Germany on D-Day. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️https://t.co/DAKlCxsAip — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2018

Trump said:

“Heather Nauert will be nominated.”

Following the announcement, Trump told reporters,

“She is very talented, very smart, very quick and I think that she will be respected by all.”

“I’m willing to give her a chance,” Rep. @tedlieu says of Pres. Trump’s nominee for UN ambassador Heather Nauert, and says he’d ask her “what her views are of Saudi Arabia and their brazen murder and torture and dismemberment of a U.S. resident journalist” https://t.co/QknV4tBFns pic.twitter.com/oRsALyc2E1 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 7, 2018

The outgoing US envoy, Nikki Haley, had announced her resignation in October and that she would step down from the UN post at the end of this year.

Nauert, whose nomination would require the Senate’s approval, became the State Department’s spokesperson in April 2017 and was named the acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs in 2018.

Heather Nauert, a former Fox News host with no foreign policy experience, has something in common with many of her Trump administration peers: a history of spreading anti-Muslim and Islamophobic comments. https://t.co/gxfV4dms83 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 7, 2018

She would take the position with no prior policy-making or political experience.

Additionally, Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, welcomed the announcement by saying:

“Nauert has stood behind Israel in her previous positions and I have no doubt that the cooperation between our countries will continue to strengthen during her term.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)