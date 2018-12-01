Israeli Academics’ Invitation to SA Conference Withdrawn after BDS Pressure

December 1, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Protesters hold signs calling for boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) (Photo: Ryan Rodrick Beiler, via Activestills.org)

Seven academics from three Israeli universities have had their invitations to attend a conference at the University of Stellenbosch withdrawn.

The aim of the conference themed ‘Recognition, Reparation, Reconciliation: The Light and Shadow of Historical Trauma’ is to deepen understanding of trans-generational trauma and to develop strategies to deal with the repercussions of genocide and colonial oppression.

The withdrawal came following a call from several groups led by the Palestine solidarity campaign and supported by the PSA, SA Jews for a Free Palestine, MRN and others.

In an open letter, the organizations called for the withdrawal of the Israeli academics from the Recognition, Reparation, Reconciliation conference, in line with the international academic boycott of Israel.

(BDS South Africa, IOL PC, Social Media)

