Seven academics from three Israeli universities have had their invitations to attend a conference at the University of Stellenbosch withdrawn.

"The withdrawal of the invitation to Israeli academics from the upcoming Recognition, Reparation, Reconciliation Conference at Stellenbosch University has shone a bright spotlight on the academic boycott of Israel," writes @Suraya_Dadoo. https://t.co/juwF4iEAuJ — Mail & Guardian (@mailandguardian) November 29, 2018

The aim of the conference themed ‘Recognition, Reparation, Reconciliation: The Light and Shadow of Historical Trauma’ is to deepen understanding of trans-generational trauma and to develop strategies to deal with the repercussions of genocide and colonial oppression.

#EXCLUSIVE: #Stellenbosch University in #SouthAfrica disinvites Academics from #Israel from speaking at their conference on "Recognition, Reparation, Reconciliation: The Light and Shadow of Historical Trauma,” after caving to #BDS pressure. https://t.co/HGk8ppu6cR — Ilanit Chernick (@LanC_02) November 28, 2018

The withdrawal came following a call from several groups led by the Palestine solidarity campaign and supported by the PSA, SA Jews for a Free Palestine, MRN and others.

The decision by the committee of the “Recognition, Reparation, Reconciliation” event set to be held next week at Stellenbosch University came after it received a letter last week from a number of groups that back the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions #BDS movement against Israel — iqbal jassat (@ijassat) November 27, 2018

In an open letter, the organizations called for the withdrawal of the Israeli academics from the Recognition, Reparation, Reconciliation conference, in line with the international academic boycott of Israel.

