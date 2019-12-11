Israeli AG: Jordan Valley Annexation ‘Could Lead to ICC Probe’

Israeli attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, on Tuesday warned the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, of annexing the Jordan Valley and West Bank settlements, Quds Press reported.

According to Haaretz, Quds Press revealed that Mandelblit had informed Netanyahu that such measures “could lead to opening an international criminal investigation, relating to political and military Israeli officials in charge of the West Bank.”

AG’s office said to warn PM Jordan Valley annexation could lead to ICC probe https://t.co/nHtL4Hxkfg via @timesofisrael — IPMN of PCUSA (@IPMN) December 10, 2019

Mandelblit’s office confirmed that there had been no reason to prevent the Israeli governments to annex Jordan Valley, but that they should now consider the ongoing examination being conducted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, with regards to the West Bank.

Quds Press reported Haaretz stating that the deputy attorney general for international law at the Israeli Ministry of Justice, Roy Schöndorf, has so far succeeded in undermining most of the attempts made to harm Israel in the international arena.

Netanyahu has several times announced his intention to annex the Jordan Valley and the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Last week, according to Quds Press, Bensouda expressed her worries about the Israeli plans to annex the Jordan Valley.

Palestinians call for the Israeli occupation authorities to completely withdraw from the occupied West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, as they want these territories as part of their future state.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)