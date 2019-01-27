Israeli Air Raids in Syria Escalate Tensions

Israeli attacks earlier this week in Damascus killed dozens of people, reported to be Iranian and pro-Syrian government fighters.
The open animosity between the two countries is no secret and experts in Iran are worried over the increasing tensions.
All of #Israel within range of Syrian missiles: ex-SAA general https://t.co/d6dg4F13a4 #Syria
— Al-Masdar News (@TheArabSource) January 26, 2019
In Tehran, there was as much talk of peace as war and a rush to war seems unwanted, but the continued Israeli raids on Iranian forces in Syria run the risk of creating a parallel conflict.
(AJE, PC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment