Israeli Air Raids in Syria Escalate Tensions

January 27, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israel has struck Syrian positions numerous times since the start of the war. (Image: File)

Israeli attacks earlier this week in Damascus killed dozens of people, reported to be Iranian and pro-Syrian government fighters.

The open animosity between the two countries is no secret and experts in Iran are worried over the increasing tensions.

In Tehran, there was as much talk of peace as war and a rush to war seems unwanted, but the continued Israeli raids on Iranian forces in Syria run the risk of creating a parallel conflict.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.