Israel launched a massive air raid on Gaza on July 20. (Photo: via Twitter)

At least three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air strike east of the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinians health officials.

Wednesday’s air raids also injured one person who is in critical condition, Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, said.

Ahmed al-Bsous, 28, Ubadah Farawneh, 29 and Mohamed al-Aareer, 27, died of their wounds shortly upon arriving at the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.

The attack comes days after a United Nations-brokered ceasefire helped halt an earlier wave of attacks that hit the besieged enclave last week.

The deal, also brokered by Egyptian officials, was designed to restore calm and end the Israeli onslaught on Hamas positions and other violence that resulted in the deaths of four Palestinians and one Israeli soldier on Friday.

