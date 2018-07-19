Israeli Airstrike on Rafah Kills One Palestinian, Injures Three (VIDEO)

July 19, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Israeli airstrike on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Twitter)

One Palestinian was killed and three others injured in an Israeli aerial bombing on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Gaza European Hospital announced that Abdul-Karim Radwan, 38, was killed and three others were injured.

The latest rounds of Israeli airstrikes began on July 14, when two Palestinian minors were killed and many others injured.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

