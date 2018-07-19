One Palestinian was killed and three others injured in an Israeli aerial bombing on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The moment of the bombing of the observation point east of Rafah, which led to the martyrdom of Abdul Karim Radwan and wounding 3 others#قروب_فلسطيني #قروب_جزائسطين pic.twitter.com/Lk3vtv3P1V — ˛⁽🇵🇸₎⇣➝أمٰـہٰٖوٰنٰـہٖ ➝ ˛⁽🇵🇸₎⇣ (@amon_7ps2) July 19, 2018

The Gaza European Hospital announced that Abdul-Karim Radwan, 38, was killed and three others were injured.

BREAKING | One Palestinian was killed and three others injured in an Israeli aerial bombing on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/Ln6BxulkFX — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 19, 2018

The latest rounds of Israeli airstrikes began on July 14, when two Palestinian minors were killed and many others injured.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)