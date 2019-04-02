Israeli Airstrike Targets Group of Palestinian Youths in Gaza

April 2, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Gaza's Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdullah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli warplanes targeted a group of Palestinian youths east of the besieged Gaza Strip, on Tuesday.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli warplanes fired at least one missile towards a group of Palestinian youths.

BREAKING: Israel just launched airstrikes against a group of Palestinian youths, east of Gaza, but fortunately missed.

Posted by Robert Inlakesh on Tuesday, April 2, 2019

No injuries or damages were reported.

Sources added that another Israeli warplane targeted an open field, east of the Strip.

Palestinians in Gaza are protesting against Israel’s 12-year blockade of Gaza and for Palestinian refugees right of return to their homes and lands which are now known as Israel.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.