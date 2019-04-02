Israeli Airstrike Targets Group of Palestinian Youths in Gaza

Israeli warplanes targeted a group of Palestinian youths east of the besieged Gaza Strip, on Tuesday.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli warplanes fired at least one missile towards a group of Palestinian youths.

No injuries or damages were reported.

Sources added that another Israeli warplane targeted an open field, east of the Strip.

Palestinians in Gaza are protesting against Israel’s 12-year blockade of Gaza and for Palestinian refugees right of return to their homes and lands which are now known as Israel.

