Israeli Airstrike Targets Group of Palestinians in Gaza

Israeli drones fired a missile targeting a group of Palestinians near the return camp of the al-Breij refugee camp in the central besieged Gaza Strip, on Wednesday afternoon.

Palestinian security sources reported injuries during the airstrike, pointing out that the missile targeted five people.

Meanwhile, Israeli naval forces opened fire at Palestinian fishermen off the coast of the northern Gaza Strip.

Earlier this week, an Israeli airstrike targeted and killed three Palestinian minors northeast of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip; Israeli forces had then claimed that the airstrike targeted a group of Palestinians who were planting a suspicious object near the border.

According to a report by the Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor (Euro-Med), as Gaza protests exceeded 200 days “one Palestinian is killed every single day” by Israeli forces, noting that “in every 100 Gazans, one injury was recorded.”

Euro-Med described the continued use of excessive force by Israeli forces against Palestinian protesters at the Israel-Gaza fence as “deeply shocking,” adding that in the 200 days of protests, Gaza lost 205 residents.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a special situation report, which showed that 14 Palestinians, including four children, were killed and 1,434 were injured by the Israeli forces in the past two weeks in Gaza.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)