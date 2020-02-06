Israeli Airstrikes Reported in Gaza amid Tensions over US Plan

Israeli aircraft struck unspecified targets north of al-Shati refugee camp, near Gaza City, and a Hamas facility in the southern Gaza Strip early on Thursday, according to Palestinian security sources.

There were no reported casualties.

BREAKING: Israeli Warplanes Have Just Attacked Gaza Again. They Struck Eastern Rafah (Southern Gaza). Israeli Airstrikes Have Just Reportedly Targeted Damascus Syria Also.#GazaUnderAttack #SyriaUnderAttack — Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) February 5, 2020

The incidents come as part of near-daily exchanges along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, after the announcement of US President Donald Trump‘s proposed Middle East plan on January 28.

Israel has since deployed additional troops near the Gaza separation barrier, and to the occupied West Bank’s Jordan Valley.

According to the plan, which Palestinians strongly rejected, the US will officially recognize Israel’s illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; Jerusalem will be the “undivided capital of Israel”; Gaza will have to be demilitarized and “there shall be no right of return” for Palestinian refugees.

Palestinian leaders and people have promised to “fight against the deal”.

(Palestine Chronicle, AJE, Social Media)