Israeli Airstrikes Reported in Gaza for Third Day in a Row (VIDEO)

For the third day in a row, Israeli warplanes attacked several posts in the northern and central Gaza Strip causing damage to property, reported WAFA correspondent.

Israeli airplanes fired several missiles last night at a location northwest of the town of Beit Lahiya, north of the Gaza Strip, causing damage to the site bombed but no injuries.

Strikes were also reported in other locations in the Strip. No casualties were reported.

This just happened moments ago!#SobatPalestinaINA#قروب_فلسطيني

Israeli airstrike on the north of Nusseirat refugee camp, in the middle area of the Gaza Strip moments ago. #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/n4z5GjGVnj — Antasena (@_Raden_Antasena) January 31, 2020

During the past three days, the Israeli air force struck dozens of targets across Gaza, claiming they were in response to the firing of mortar shells from the besieged sea enclave into southern Israel that so far caused no injuries or damage.

Gaza has been targeted by many Israeli military campaigns, including several major wars that resulted in the killing and wounding of tens of thousands of Palestinians.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)