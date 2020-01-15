Israeli Airstrikes Reported in Gaza (VIDEO)

January 15, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli airstrike on Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on the besieged Palestinian Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The Israeli military claimed that the airstrikes were a response to four rockets that were fired at Israel from the Gaza enclave, earlier in the afternoon.

However, there was no immediate claim of responsibility from Palestinian Resistance groups in the Strip, which has been under a hermetic Israeli blockade since 2007.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.