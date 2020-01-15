Israeli Airstrikes Reported in Gaza (VIDEO)

Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on the besieged Palestinian Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Today, Israel is attacking Gaza now … Gaza is under attack pic.twitter.com/ptpZA194SQ
— Heba Khaled (@heba_khaled1998) January 15, 2020
The Israeli military claimed that the airstrikes were a response to four rockets that were fired at Israel from the Gaza enclave, earlier in the afternoon.
Gaza is under attack ; 10:08PM pic.twitter.com/rw7XOsloVs
— Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) January 15, 2020
However, there was no immediate claim of responsibility from Palestinian Resistance groups in the Strip, which has been under a hermetic Israeli blockade since 2007.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
