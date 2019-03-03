Israeli Airstrikes Target Resistance Sites across Gaza

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting resistance sites, on late Saturday, in the southern and central besieged Gaza Strip.
Local sources said that Israeli warplanes targeted two resistance sites, in southern and central Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes target sites in central and southern Gaza
No injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, hundreds of Palestinians arrived at the eastern borders of southern Gaza to participate in “Night Confusion” protests against the nearly 12-year Israeli siege.
Images of the Night Confusion Unit east of al-Bureij tonight. #Israel #Gaza https://t.co/fMDYQ650xm
— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) February 28, 2019
For several weeks, hundreds of Palestinian protesters, have been organizing, as well as participating in night protests, during which they chant slogans through loudspeakers while marching towards the border with Israel.
These protesters are also known as the “Night Confusion” unit.
