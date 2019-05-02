Israeli Airstrikes Target Sites in Gaza (VIDEO)

May 2, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media, file)

Israeli warplanes out airstrikes across the besieged Gaza Strip, on predawn Thursday, Ma’an News reports.

Hebrew-language news outlets said that Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes, targeting several Hamas movement sites, located in northern Gaza.

An Israeli army spokesperson said that the airstrikes “came in response” to alleged incendiary and explosive balloon launches by Palestinians from Gaza towards southern Israel, adding that the Hamas movement “is fully responsible for the situation in Gaza.”

No injuries were reported.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.