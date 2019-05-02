Israeli Airstrikes Target Sites in Gaza (VIDEO)

Israeli warplanes out airstrikes across the besieged Gaza Strip, on predawn Thursday, Ma’an News reports.

Hebrew-language news outlets said that Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes, targeting several Hamas movement sites, located in northern Gaza.

🇵🇸#Palestine : One of the Israeli occupation airstrikes that targeted number of sites in #Gaza last night. pic.twitter.com/aFD4Zf5jDV — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) May 2, 2019

An Israeli army spokesperson said that the airstrikes “came in response” to alleged incendiary and explosive balloon launches by Palestinians from Gaza towards southern Israel, adding that the Hamas movement “is fully responsible for the situation in Gaza.”

No injuries were reported.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)