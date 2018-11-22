Israeli Ambassador Appearance at London University Shelved ‘over Security Concerns’

A scheduled talk by Israeli Ambassador Mark Regev at City University in London yesterday night was “shelved after concerns over security”, according to reports.

In the lead up to Regev’s appearance, the university’s Palestinian Society had organized and published a joint letter from the university community’s Palestinian students, along with many other student societies and the City University BME Officer, raising serious concerns.

As Israel attacks Gaza yet again, war crimes apologist Mark Regev is touring London universities. Time to get #ApartheidOffCampus ! pic.twitter.com/pz0MdJVV2V — LDNPalestineAction (@LondonPalestine) November 13, 2018

The letter highlighted, amongst other things, well-founded worries about the impact of the Israeli ambassador’s presence on campus for the safety and welfare of Palestinian students in particular.

Just so that no one is in any doubt that Mitzvah Day is an Israeli-endorsed event, here’s the founder Laura Marks with the Israeli ambassador to the UK (and notorious war crime apologist) Mark Regev. pic.twitter.com/bjrmse4oU4 — Roshan M Salih (@RmSalih) November 21, 2018

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, pro-Israeli activists and the Union of Jewish Students accused City of having “deliberately failed in their obligation” to “balance freedom of speech with the legitimate right to peaceful protest”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)