Israeli Ambassador Appearance at London University Shelved ‘over Security Concerns’

November 22, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Mark Regev, the Israeli ambassador to the UK. (Photo: via MEMO)

A scheduled talk by Israeli Ambassador Mark Regev at City University in London yesterday night was “shelved after concerns over security”, according to reports.

In the lead up to Regev’s appearance, the university’s Palestinian Society had organized and published a joint letter from the university community’s Palestinian students, along with many other student societies and the City University BME Officer, raising serious concerns.

The letter highlighted, amongst other things, well-founded worries about the impact of the Israeli ambassador’s presence on campus for the safety and welfare of Palestinian students in particular.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, pro-Israeli activists and the Union of Jewish Students accused City of having “deliberately failed in their obligation” to “balance freedom of speech with the legitimate right to peaceful protest”.

