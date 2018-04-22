Israeli Army Arrests 17 Palestinians, Demolishes Print Shop

The Israeli army arrested 17 Palestinians from different parts of the West Bank, on Sunday. The activists were accused of allegedly contacting Hamas officials in order to carry out attacks in the West Bank.

Among the detainees, there are at least two minors: Naseem al-Titi, 16, who was arrested by the soldiers after raiding his family house in Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron; and Izz al-Din Shamasneh, 14, from the village of Jayyous, near Qalqilia city.

Early, a print shop in Beit Anan, to the northwest of Jerusalem, was partially demolished. The soldiers confiscated printers and computers, claiming that the owner, Rajaee Hamid, used them to produce inciting material.

(PC, Social Media)