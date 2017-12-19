Israeli Army Arrests Iconic Palestinian Teenager Ahed Tamimi

Ahed Tamimi resisting the arrest of her brother.(Photo: via Twitter)

An Israeli army unit composed of 20 vehicles raided early Tuesday the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, and detained a 17-year-old girl, according to Mohammad Tamimi, a local activist.

He told WAFA that the soldiers raided the family home of Ahd Basem Tamimi, beat her family and seized computers, cellular phone and cameras before detaining Ahd.

Ahd Tamimi was shown in a video that went viral on social media pushing back and hitting at two Israeli soldiers who were standing outside her family home on Friday following confrontations in the village against the US decision recognizing Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

A video tape of the detention of Ahd shows two Israeli soldiers grabbing her and taking her away during night hours.

Ahd has regularly confronted Israeli occupation forces in her village as tapes showed her confronting soldiers when she was still 13 years old.

