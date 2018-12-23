Israeli Army Arrests Palestinian Minor near Ramallah (VIDEO)

Israeli forces on Sunday detained a Palestinian minor near Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, according to local residents as reported on Anadolu Agency.

Israeli forces raided the vicinity of a school west of Ramallah and arrested students, two of whom were girls, the resident said.

Video: ISF arrested three Palestinian school girls in Bitunya town SW of Ramallah pic.twitter.com/MdHXq2n1vB — Local Focus – Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) December 23, 2018

The two girls were later released, while the third remained in custody, the same source said.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the report.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)