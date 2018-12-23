Israeli Army Arrests Palestinian Minor near Ramallah (VIDEO)

December 23, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian youth. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces on Sunday detained a Palestinian minor near Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, according to local residents as reported on Anadolu Agency.

Israeli forces raided the vicinity of a school west of Ramallah and arrested students, two of whom were girls, the resident said.

The two girls were later released, while the third remained in custody, the same source said.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the report.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.