Israeli Army Attacks PA Security HQ in West Bank

Israeli forces attacked a Palestinian security headquarters in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Turkey-based Anadolu Agency has reported.

According to the Governor of Nablus Ibrahim Ramadan, a group of Israeli soldiers surrounded the building and blockaded it while opening fire from three sides before they withdrew from the area.

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Israeli Occupation Forces Attack on Preventive Security headquarters in Nablus is an explicit call for chaos. #QNA — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) June 11, 2019

In the overnight attack, one Palestinian security guard was wounded in the hand.

Ramadan told the official Palestinian Authority’s (PA) news site Wafa:

“This is not the first time and will not be the last that the occupation army harms our people, but the dangerous part in this incident is that a Palestinian military headquarters was targeted.”

The Israeli military, on the other hand, claimed that the overnight attack was a case of apparent mistaken identity, and Israeli media has reported on the incident as being a “firefight”, despite Palestinian sources saying there was no retaliatory fire exchanged.

The siege of the Preventive Security headquarters in Nablus and the injury of a member of the Palestinian security forces https://t.co/gZIYn3E8ql — 🇵🇸 GazaNews 🇵🇸 (@MousaNews) June 11, 2019

Earlier in the night, Israeli forces conducted a series of raids and arrests on Palestinian targets suspected of alleged participation in protests and resistance activity, resulting in the arrest of 18 Palestinians who were taken in for questioning.

Attacks, assaults and acts of vandalism are frequently carried out on Palestinian towns and villages in the Israeli-occupied West Bank both by illegal settlers and soldiers.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)