Israeli Army Carries out Military Drills in Jordan Valley

Israeli army today morning carried out military drills in several areas in the northern Jordan Valley.

Aref Daraghmeh, a local activist, told WAFA that Israeli forces conducted drills in al-Farisiya, al-Burj, and Khirbet Samra villages, using live ammunition, tanks, and other military vehicles.

This came as Israeli troops chased Palestinian shepherds in the al-Burj village, and detained three.

The Jordan Valley covers an area of about 1.6 million dunams (1,600 km2) and constitutes around 30 percent of the total occupied West Bank. According to a previous government report, the Valley includes about 280,000 dunams of arable land, 50,000 of which are still used by Palestinians and 27,000 by illegal Jewish settlers.

The majority of the Jordan Valley is under full Israeli military control, despite being within the West Bank. Meanwhile, at least 44 percent of the total land in the Jordan Valley has been reappropriated by Israeli forces for military purposes and training exercises.

