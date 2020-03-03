Israeli Army Closes Road, Prevents Palestinian Farmers from Reaching their Fields (VIDEO)

March 3, 2020 Blog, News, Videos
Israeli soldiers close road in the Masafer Yatta area. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Israeli army today closed a road in Khirbet Shaab al-Batm, in the Masafer Yatta area, which is used by Palestinian farmers to reach their fields.

Local activist Rateb Jabour told WAFA that Israeli forces raided the area and closed the road that connects the hamlet with Masafer Yatta.

The Israeli army has previously destroyed the same road in an effort to force the Palestinian inhabitants to leave their homes and lands in order to replace them with illegal settlements.

Masafer Yatta is located in Area C. This means that the area, along with many other Palestinian towns, villages and small, isolated communities, is under total Israeli military control.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.