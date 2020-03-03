Israeli Army Closes Road, Prevents Palestinian Farmers from Reaching their Fields (VIDEO)

The Israeli army today closed a road in Khirbet Shaab al-Batm, in the Masafer Yatta area, which is used by Palestinian farmers to reach their fields.

Local activist Rateb Jabour told WAFA that Israeli forces raided the area and closed the road that connects the hamlet with Masafer Yatta.

NOW: The Israeli military is demolishing a road in South Hebron, connecting the small hamlets of Masafer Yatta to the city of Yatta and impeding the freedom of movement. pic.twitter.com/USQ6bEDPKq — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) March 3, 2020

The Israeli army has previously destroyed the same road in an effort to force the Palestinian inhabitants to leave their homes and lands in order to replace them with illegal settlements.

Masafer Yatta is located in Area C. This means that the area, along with many other Palestinian towns, villages and small, isolated communities, is under total Israeli military control.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)