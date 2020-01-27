Israeli Army Confiscates Agricultural Machinery, Destroys Olive Trees near Hebron

The Israeli army on Sunday confiscated agricultural equipment in the village of Birin, near Hebron (Al-Khalil).

According to WAFA, the machinery belonged to Palestinian citizen, Ribhi Rabah Rajabi.

IOF on Sunday confiscated agricultural equipment belonging to Palestinian farmers, and didn't leave before assaulting and breaking olive trees in the area! # pic.twitter.com/Hn41ukollk — Sarah Mohammed (@Sarah_mo7ammed1) January 27, 2020

Israeli soldiers also assaulted local farmers and destroyed several olive trees in the area; they installed military checkpoints on the entrances to the village and searched vehicles owned by Palestinians.

The soldiers arrested two Palestinians in the village, including one former prisoner after storming and vandalizing their houses.

It is a myth that only Zionist Israel “made the #desert bloom.”!

War on #nature: How Zionist colonialism has destroyed the #environment in Palestine:

https://t.co/WO68653GPb via @MiddleEastMnt — Anja (@AnjaKolibri) February 12, 2019

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)