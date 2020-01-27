Israeli Army Confiscates Agricultural Machinery, Destroys Olive Trees near Hebron

January 27, 2020 News, Slider
The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years. (Photo: File)

The Israeli army on Sunday confiscated agricultural equipment in the village of Birin, near Hebron (Al-Khalil).

According to WAFA, the machinery belonged to Palestinian citizen, Ribhi Rabah Rajabi.

Israeli soldiers also assaulted local farmers and destroyed several olive trees in the area; they installed military checkpoints on the entrances to the village and searched vehicles owned by Palestinians.

The soldiers arrested two Palestinians in the village, including one former prisoner after storming and vandalizing their houses.

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.