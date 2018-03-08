Israeli Army Crushes Women March at Qalandia Checkpoint

Israeli soldiers stationed at Qalandia checkpoint between Ramallah and Jerusalem attacked on Wednesday a march organized by Palestinian women organizations on the occasion of International Women’s Day, according to witnesses.

Palestinian woman protestors during clashes with Israeli occupation forces near the Qalandia checkpoint in West Bank.#Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/DLqwayfWqm — Palestine فلسطين (@PalestineGN) December 20, 2017

They said the soldiers showered the women with tear gas and stun grenades as the march approached the heavily fortified checkpoint forcing the women to disperse. Several women suffered suffocation and were treated at the location.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)