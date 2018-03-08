Israeli Army Crushes Women March at Qalandia Checkpoint

March 8, 2018 Blog, News
Israeli soldiers fired tear gas at Palestinian women activists as they approached Qalandia checkpoint marking International Women's Day. (Photo: Baha Nasr, WAFA)

Israeli soldiers stationed at Qalandia checkpoint between Ramallah and Jerusalem attacked on Wednesday a march organized by Palestinian women organizations on the occasion of International Women’s Day, according to witnesses.

They said the soldiers showered the women with tear gas and stun grenades as the march approached the heavily fortified checkpoint forcing the women to disperse. Several women suffered suffocation and were treated at the location.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

