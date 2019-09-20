Israeli Army Cuts Water Supply to Jordan Valley Village (VIDEO)

September 20, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli forces regularly confiscate meters of water pipes in the Jordan Valley. (Photo: Activestills.org)

The Israeli occupation army this morning cut off the water supply to the Palestinian village of Bardala in the northern Jordan Valley, reports The Palestinian Information Center.

Local official Derar Sawafta said that Israeli soldiers stormed the village and sealed up water holes that feed the local residents of the village with water, without stating the reason for such action.

The Israeli army had cut off the water supply to the village many times before in an attempt to force the local residents to leave the area.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet voted to back a proposal that would see unauthorized outpost Mevo’ot Yeriho in the occupied Jordan Valley retroactively “legalized”, thus becoming an official statement.

This follows Netanyahu’s announcements about the possible annexation of the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea area.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

