Israeli Army Cuts Water Supply to Jordan Valley Village (VIDEO)

The Israeli occupation army this morning cut off the water supply to the Palestinian village of Bardala in the northern Jordan Valley, reports The Palestinian Information Center.

Local official Derar Sawafta said that Israeli soldiers stormed the village and sealed up water holes that feed the local residents of the village with water, without stating the reason for such action.

Without reason aside from its usual barbaric nature, israel cuts off the only water supply to Bardala, a Palestinian village in the Jordan Valley https://t.co/iaRjp4pCuv — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) September 19, 2019

The Israeli army had cut off the water supply to the village many times before in an attempt to force the local residents to leave the area.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet voted to back a proposal that would see unauthorized outpost Mevo’ot Yeriho in the occupied Jordan Valley retroactively “legalized”, thus becoming an official statement.

Israel’s PM says he plans to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if he wins today's election. Meet the Palestinians whose lives will completely change if Israel goes ahead with the annexation of their land. pic.twitter.com/O8NXDP6DnT — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 17, 2019

This follows Netanyahu’s announcements about the possible annexation of the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea area.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)