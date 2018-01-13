Israeli Army Declares Nabi Saleh, Home to Tamimi Family, Closed Military Zone (VIDEO)

January 13, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Some speculatee that the closure was taken as a punitive measure against the residents of Nabi Saleh, specifically the Tamimi family. (Photo: Active Stills)

The Israeli army declared the central occupied West Bank village of Nabi Saleh – home to imprisoned teenage activist Ahed al-Tamimi – a closed military zone on Saturday, closing off all entrances and exits.

Official Palestinian Authority (PA)-owned Wafa news agency reported that that Israeli forces set up barriers on the main road that leads to Nabi Saleh and prevented Palestinians, including journalists, from entering the village.

While the closure was enforced to prevent people from accessing  protests that the village holds every week, some have speculated that the closure was taken as a punitive measure against the residents of Nabi Saleh, specifically the Tamimi family.

Since Ahed’s arrest, her cousin Nour was arrested – she was recently released – her mother Nariman and her aunt were detained, and recently one of her cousins was detained in an overnight raid.

Over a week ago, Ahed’s distant cousin Musaab al-Tamimi, from Nabi Saleh’s sister village of Deir Nitham, was shot and killed by Israeli forces.

The Tamimi family of Nabi Saleh is well known internationally for their activism against the Israeli occupation, which maintains a heavy, near-constant presence in their village.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*