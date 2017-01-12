Israeli Army: Hamas Hacked Soldiers’ Facebook and Cell-Phones

Abu Ubayda and fighters from Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades. (Photo: File)

The Israeli army has announced on Wednesday that the Hamas resistance movement in the Gaza Strip has recently managed to hack into the Facebook accounts and cell-phones of some of its soldiers.

The spokesperson of the Israeli army for the Arabic media Avichay Adraee said in a press statement, “Hamas has recently created fake Facebook accounts in order to obtain information from cell-phones and computers belonging to the Israeli army.”

He claimed that following reports of unknown accounts, a campaign has been launched to detect what he described as “hostile accounts.”

He added that dozens of accounts have been detected in which the hackers spoke and used very good Hebrew.

The statement claimed that Hamas uses technology to obtain information about the Israeli army, noting that the Israeli intelligence is working to combat these hackings, calling on Israeli soldiers to be more aware.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)