Israeli Army Kills 18-Year-Old Palestinian Paramedic in West Bank

A Palestinian paramedic succumbed, on Wednesday morning, to wounds he sustained during clashes with Israeli forces in the Dheisheh refugee camp in the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem on predawn.

Medical sources confirmed that Sajed Abed al-Hakim Mizher, 18, who is a volunteer paramedic succumbed to his wounds.

Horrible news. Palestinian volunteer medic Sajed Mizher was shot dead this morning by the Israeli occupation army while doing his work and in uniform. That is what impunity and lack of accountability get us. #Palestine #RIPSajed@FedericaMog @unhrcpr @UKinJerusalem pic.twitter.com/9qQOYfemqm — Palestine in the UK (@PalMissionUK) March 27, 2019

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Mizher was shot in the stomach despite wearing his reflective vest.

Four Palestinians were injured with live Israeli bullets during clashes in Dheisheh.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)