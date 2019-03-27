Israeli Army Kills 18-Year-Old Palestinian Paramedic in West Bank

Volunteer paramedic Sajed Abed al-Hakim Mizher, 18, was shot and killed by Israeli forces near Bethlehem. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian paramedic succumbed, on Wednesday morning, to wounds he sustained during clashes with Israeli forces in the Dheisheh refugee camp in the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem on predawn.

Medical sources confirmed that Sajed Abed al-Hakim Mizher, 18, who is a volunteer paramedic succumbed to his wounds.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Mizher was shot in the stomach despite wearing his reflective vest.

Four Palestinians were injured with live Israeli bullets during clashes in Dheisheh.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

