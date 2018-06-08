Israeli Army Kills 4 Palestinians, Injures 600 as Gaza Protests Escalate

Israeli forces killed four Palestinian protesters and wounded more than 600 others on Friday as mass protests in Gaza continue for the 11th week in a row.

Yousef al-Fasih, 29, was shot dead while demonstrating in the eastern Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

So far, three Palestinian nonviolent protesters including the child Haitham Aljamal, Ziad Albarreem and Emad Nabeel Abu… Gepostet von Younes Arar am Freitag, 8. Juni 2018

Ziad Jadallah Bureim was also shot dead while participating in protests in the southern Gaza Strip, while Imad Nabil Abu Darabi, 26, was killed east of Jabalia town in northern Gaza Strip, Wafa added.

Israeli forces shot and killed 15-year-old Haitham al-Jamal east of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian news agency Wafa said, citing the Health Ministry.

The Palestinian child Haitham Aljamal who was shot dead late today by a Zionist occupation sniper, Gaza, occupied Palestine, 8 June 2018.#GreatReturnMarch Gepostet von Younes Arar am Freitag, 8. Juni 2018

More than 600 people were wounded by Israeli forces, including photographer Mohammed Abed al-Baba, who was shot in the leg.

Al-Baba, who has worked for AFP news agency in the Gaza Strip since 2000, was shot while clearly identified in a press vest and helmet, around 200 meters from the fence east of Jabalia in northern Gaza.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)