Israeli Army Kills 4 Palestinians; Total Death Toll at 10

Thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem are continuing mobilizations against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The clashes between Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces left four dead and hundreds wounded Friday by live ammunition and rubber coated steel bullets. Six more have been killed during clashes this week, bringing the total death toll to 10.

Ibrahim Abu Thuraya lost his legs when Israel bombed his home in Gaza in 2008. Today he was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces. pic.twitter.com/virqxpDvpt — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) December 15, 2017

In the Gaza Strip, protesters gathered by the northern border with Israel to hurl rocks at Israeli forces. Israeli soldiers opened fire, killing two protesters, including Ibrahim Abu Thuraya, a 29-year-old man who lost his two legs during a 2008 Israeli missile strike on Gaza, and leaving 150 wounded.

Clashes also took place across the West Bank, where Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinian men.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of 18-year-old Muhammad al-Adam, who was shot multiple times by Israeli forces after an alleged stabbing attempt in al-Bireh, near the city of Ramallah.

In the Jerusalem governorate town of Anata, on the border with the Jerusalem municipality, 29-year-old Bassel Mustafa Muhammad Ibrahim died after being shot in the chest by Israeli forces.

In East Jerusalem, Palestinians marched from the Al-Aqsa compound in the Old City towards Damascus Gate after Friday prayers. They were met with riot police mounted on horses.

Wounded Palestinians were also reported in the West Bank towns of Qalqilya, Nablus and Tulkarem.

