Israeli Army Kills Palestinian Teen in Bethlehem Raid (VIDEOS)

Israeli soldiers have shot dead a Palestinian teenager and rounded up at least 11 others during an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank.

Arkan Thaer Mizhar, 15, was shot in the chest in Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, in the southern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

His funeral is due to take place later on Monday.

A security source told WAFA news agency that Israeli forces stormed the camp and conducted house raids. The soldiers fired live ammunition as well as tear gas and stun grenades.

#UPDATE Israeli soldiers shoot dead a Palestinian teenager during clashes in Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem https://t.co/XzI552Nnc2 pic.twitter.com/LdEwleLdVO — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 23, 2018

According to WAFA, two young Palestinian men were wounded and another two were arrested.

A medical source at Beit Jala Hospital confirmed that two young men were wounded by live ammunition in the foot, describing their condition as stable.

There are around 6,500 Palestinians in Israeli jails; 500 of whom are detained without charges under the administrative detention policy which allows Israel to detain a prisoner for up to six months, renewable indefinitely.

Six prisoners are currently on hunger strike, including Hasan Shokeh, in protest against the administrative detention.

Dheisheh Refugee'S Camp, Bethlehem, West Bank – Palestinians making the last farewell for Arkan Mizher (15), who's been shot dead during an Israeli Millitary Operation earlier night. (Mustafa Bader/ZUMA Press) pic.twitter.com/RreNraZlpz — Mustafa A. Bader (@mustafabader90) July 23, 2018

The camp is in a part of the West Bank supposedly under full Palestinian control but the Israeli army regularly carries out raids in such areas.

It says the operations are necessary to arrest suspects, but they often spark protests among young Palestinians, many of whom are killed or injured during such raids.

Israeli forces have raided a refugee camp in the occupied territories, killing a Palestinian teenager. Medical sources say 15-year-old Arkan Mezher died after Israeli troops opened fire in the Dheisheh https://t.co/VvBsJkayYF — Yusuf De Saint Urbai (@YUrbai) July 23, 2018

While tensions have flared over recent weeks between Israel and Hamas in besieged Gaza, the West Bank has been relatively calm during that time.

According to Defence for Children International – Palestine, Israeli forces have so far killed at least 30 Palestinian children in 2018 in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, whereas in 2017, 15 children were killed.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)