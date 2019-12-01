Israeli Army Kills Palestinian Teen near Hebron

Badawi Khaled Masalmeh, 18, was killed by Israeli army near Hebron. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead on November 30 by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Beit Awwa, to the west of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the southern West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.

Israeli soldiers opened gunfire towards three Palestinian civilians near Beit Awwa, seriously injuring one of them, Badawi Khaled Masalmeh, 18 years old. He was left to bleed helplessly as the soldiers denied access of medics to the scene, and was announced dead of his critical wounds a few minutes later.

There were no further details about the reason for the shooting.

Israeli occupation forces have a notorious record of killing Palestinian civilians on the alleged pretext of security.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

