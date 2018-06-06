Israeli Army Kills Palestinian Youth in Occupied West Bank (VIDEO)

June 6, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Friends mourn 21-year-old Ezzadin Tamimi, who was shot by an Israeli soldier in Nabi Saleh on June 6. (Photo: via Twitter)

An Israeli soldier has killed a Palestinian youth during a raid in the occupied West Bank village of Nabi Saleh.

Ezzadin Tamimi was shot dead when troops came to arrest him over alleged stone throwing, the Maan news agency said on Wednesday.

The soldier struck the 21-year-old with three bullets to the neck from a distance of around 45 meters, according to Palestinian activists.

Villagers said paramedics were prevented from treating Tamimi as he bled out from his wounds.

Video shared on YouTube by villagers shows the young man wounded on the ground as an Israeli army medic appears to administer first aid.

The Israeli army said one of its soldiers was hit by a rock while conducting the arrest and responded by shooting.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

