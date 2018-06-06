Israeli Army Kills Palestinian Youth in Occupied West Bank (VIDEO)

An Israeli soldier has killed a Palestinian youth during a raid in the occupied West Bank village of Nabi Saleh.

occupation forces brutally shot dead a Palestinian young man, Ez El- Deen Al- Tamimi, in Al- Nabi Saleh village in Ramallah today morning. pic.twitter.com/CRR9QpScTp — EQB (@eqb_eng) June 6, 2018

Ezzadin Tamimi was shot dead when troops came to arrest him over alleged stone throwing, the Maan news agency said on Wednesday.

The soldier struck the 21-year-old with three bullets to the neck from a distance of around 45 meters, according to Palestinian activists.

The man shot dead by the IOF in Nabi Saleh this morning is 21 yr old Izz Al Deen Tamimi. — Corporate Occupation (@CorpOccupation) June 6, 2018

Villagers said paramedics were prevented from treating Tamimi as he bled out from his wounds.

According to eye witnesses, Israeli soldiers not only shot Ezzidine Tamimi, but they also started kicking at his body after he hit the ground. #Nakba70 #NabiSaleh Ezzidine's funeral is later this afternoon in his village. #Palestine — مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) June 6, 2018

Video shared on YouTube by villagers shows the young man wounded on the ground as an Israeli army medic appears to administer first aid.

The Israeli army said one of its soldiers was hit by a rock while conducting the arrest and responded by shooting.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)