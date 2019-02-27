Israeli Army Launches ‘Surprise’ Military Drill Simulating Gaza Invasion

February 27, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers at the fence separating Gaza from Israel. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

The Israeli military concluded a “large-scale”, surprise drill yesterday, that simulated various scenarios including an invasion of the occupied Gaza Strip, reported the Jerusalem Post.

The drill saw “the participation of all forces throughout the military including ground troops, artillery, aircraft, the armored corps and intelligence corps.”

According to the report, “the drill was designed to examine the operational readiness of troops for various combat scenarios” inside the Gaza Strip, including “moving large numbers of troops to different regions, amassing forces in designated locations, live-fire exercises and aerial maneuvers”.

The Israeli military chief of staff, Aviv Kochavi, “joined troops taking part in the drill on Tuesday, speaking with soldiers and commanders”.

The Jerusalem Post noted that the drill came “amid heightened tensions along the Gaza border fence”, and following a warning by the military’s “Intelligence Directorate” of “a high probability of a military escalation this year in both Gaza and the West Bank”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.