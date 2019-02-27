Israeli Army Launches ‘Surprise’ Military Drill Simulating Gaza Invasion

The Israeli military concluded a “large-scale”, surprise drill yesterday, that simulated various scenarios including an invasion of the occupied Gaza Strip, reported the Jerusalem Post.

The drill saw “the participation of all forces throughout the military including ground troops, artillery, aircraft, the armored corps and intelligence corps.”

Tuesday 26th February 2019: @Israel launches surprise military-wide drill Sunday simulating war in Gaza; Amid increasing violence in the Gaza Strip and concerns over army preparedness, 3-day exercise to include live-fire tests, IDF troop deployments and aerial maneuvers. pic.twitter.com/1xGDqX2fhV — Israel First (@israelfirst_tv) February 26, 2019

According to the report, “the drill was designed to examine the operational readiness of troops for various combat scenarios” inside the Gaza Strip, including “moving large numbers of troops to different regions, amassing forces in designated locations, live-fire exercises and aerial maneuvers”.

The Israeli military chief of staff, Aviv Kochavi, “joined troops taking part in the drill on Tuesday, speaking with soldiers and commanders”.

* Israel Defense Forces Launches Massive 3-day War Simulation Drills The Media Line * The ticking time bomb that could upend Israel's election Haaretz * Israeli military launches surprise drill simulating war with Gaza i24NEWS * Israel hits Hamas… https://t.co/mrCyJhr6UX pic.twitter.com/2inL8TyaVa — Hurshal (@Hurshal) February 26, 2019

The Jerusalem Post noted that the drill came “amid heightened tensions along the Gaza border fence”, and following a warning by the military’s “Intelligence Directorate” of “a high probability of a military escalation this year in both Gaza and the West Bank”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)