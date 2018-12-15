Israeli Army Razes Home of Five Jailed Palestinian Brothers (VIDEO)

The Israeli army has demolished a residential building owned by a Palestinian woman whose five sons have all been imprisoned by Israel.

The building, owned by Latifa Abu Hmeid, is located in the Amari refugee camp near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Abu Humaid’s Family Home Issued Demolition Notice The Abu Humaid family from the Al Amari refugee camp held a press conference in defiance of the notification for the demolition of their 4… https://t.co/ntjswVQuUq — Team Palestina (@TeamPalestina) December 8, 2018

According to an Anadolu news agency reporter based in the area, Israeli soldiers raided the camp early Saturday, surrounding the building before bringing it down in a controlled demolition.

Before razing the four-story structure, the army evicted dozens of journalists and solidarity activists who had been inside the building in a bid to prevent its destruction.

#شاهد #فيديو مواجهات عنيفة من نقطة الصفر في اعقاب انسحاب قوات الاحتلال من مخيم الامعري بمدينة رام الله. تصويري للاناضول. RAMALLAH, WEST BANK – DECEMBER 15: Various shots of the clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians after demolishing a four-story residential building owned by a Palestinian woman whose five sons are all serving life sentences in Israel, on December 15, 2018. At least 14 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli troops at the Amari refugee camp near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday. “Palestinians who suffered the effects of teargas received treatment at the Ramallah Medical Center,” the ministry said in a statement. (Footage by Hisham Abu Shaqrah/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Posted by Hisham Abu Shaqrah on Saturday, December 15, 2018

The family house was completely destroyed in a controlled explosion, AFP news agency correspondents at the scene said.

Neighbors said several hundred residents, including children, were ordered out of their homes and kept in a sports field in the cold night while the army operation continued.

Israeli occupation forces arrest Umm Nasser Abu Hemeid from her house, which is under threat of demolition, in the Amari camp in Ramallah tonight Posted by Resistance is Our DUTY : Palestine Always In our heart on Friday, December 14, 2018

Following the demolition, confrontations broke out between local residents and Israeli troops, with the latter using tear gas, rubber-coated steel bullets and live ammunition to disperse the crowds.

At least 56 Palestinians have been injured in the protests against the demolition.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)