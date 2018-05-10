The Israeli army said on Thursday it hit dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria overnight, accusing Tehran of launching rocket and missile attack towards its forces in the occupied Golan Heights.

Israel has launched dozens of airstrikes inside Syria over the last 6 years. Some of them on allegedly Iranian targets. Precisely zero attacks have been launched inside Israel by Iran or Syria. But it's always Israel that is 'retaliating': pic.twitter.com/9yFBPeBviR — Number10 (@ElwinWay) May 10, 2018

Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told journalists: “The (Israeli military) has struck dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria.”

The IDF has struck dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria in response to the Iranian rocket attack against Israel. Quds force is behind attack and has played the initial price. IDF remains ready for various scenarios but does not seek to escalate the situation. pic.twitter.com/4rC8gHK2LG — Jonathan Conricus (@LTCJonathan) May 10, 2018

He said they targeted intelligence, logistics, storage, and vehicles as well as the origin of the rockets.

Israel has carried out more than a dozen strikes in Syria in the past year.

Coverage of the Iran/Israel exchange is ridiculous. Israel has been bombing Iranian positions in Syria for months trying to goad Iran into a reaction so it can have pretext for all-out war. What Iran is doing is symbolic self-defence. Israel may now have the war it wants tho. — Matt Kennard (@KennardMatt) May 10, 2018

The two countries are still technically at war, although the border had remained largely quiet for decades until 2011 when the Syrian conflict broke out.

I wake up to headlines of ´Iran strikes Israel’. But it hasn’t. It’s fired at Israeli positions in the Golan Heights, internationally recognised as Syrian territory which Israel occupies! And Iran was only retaliating for illegal strikes on its forces which are in Syria legally! — Neil Clark (@NeilClark66) May 10, 2018

This was one of the largest Israeli military operations in recent years and the biggest against Iranian targets.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)