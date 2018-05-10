Israeli Army Confirms Ongoing Attacks in Syria

(Map: Al Jazeera)

The Israeli army said on Thursday it hit dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria overnight, accusing Tehran of launching rocket and missile attack towards its forces in the occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told journalists: “The (Israeli military) has struck dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria.”

He said they targeted intelligence, logistics, storage, and vehicles as well as the origin of the rockets.

Israel has carried out more than a dozen strikes in Syria in the past year.

The two countries are still technically at war, although the border had remained largely quiet for decades until 2011 when the Syrian conflict broke out.

This was one of the largest Israeli military operations in recent years and the biggest against Iranian targets.

